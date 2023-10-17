Open Menu

Biden To Visit Israel As Gaza Ground Offensive Looms

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel Wednesday, a show of "ironclad" support as Washington tries to prevent the escalating war in Gaza from spilling over into regional conflict.

The trip comes just days after Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel's heavily fortified border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Shell-shocked Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's visit would be a statement of "solidarity with Israel" and an "ironclad commitment to its security".

Washington has already sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel."

Iran on Monday warned of a possible "pre-emptive action" against Israel "in the coming hours" and has repeatedly warned against a ground invasion of Gaza.

"The resistance leaders" will not allow Israel "to do whatever it wants in Gaza" said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

On Tuesday, Israel said its troops had killed four militants attempting to infiltrate from Lebanon and launched strikes on Hezbollah "terrorist" targets in the country.

