Open Menu

Biden To Visit Israel On Wednesday: Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday: Blinken

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, as he also said Israel and Washington had agreed to develop a plan for aid to Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

"Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken said.

Biden "will hear from Israel what it needs to defend his people as we continue to work with Congress to meet those needs," he said.

Blinken said that the United States also secured assurances from Israel on working to bring foreign assistance into the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip as Israel prepares a ground offensive against the Hamas-ruled territory.

Biden hopes to "hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hama," Blinken said.

"At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken said.

He said the two sides were discussing the "possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington Gaza Visit United States October Congress From Top

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

35 minutes ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

9 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

10 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

10 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

10 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

10 hours ago
BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

10 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

10 hours ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

10 hours ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

10 hours ago

More Stories From World