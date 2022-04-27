Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing Arms for Ukraine - White House

President Joe Biden will travel to the US state of Alabama next week to visit a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility that is producing arms for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday

"On Tuesday, May 3, the President will travel to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Biden-Harris administration is providing Ukraine and which Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend against the Russian invasion," the White House said in a press release.

The United States has provided Ukraine with billions of Dollars worth of assistance, including weapons systems and military training, humanitarian supplies and direct economic assistance especially since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February.