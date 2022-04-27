UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing Arms For Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing Arms for Ukraine - White House

President Joe Biden will travel to the US state of Alabama next week to visit a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility that is producing arms for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) President Joe Biden will travel to the US state of Alabama next week to visit a Lockheed Martin weapons manufacturing facility that is producing arms for Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, May 3, the President will travel to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin facility which manufactures weapon systems such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the Biden-Harris administration is providing Ukraine and which Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend against the Russian invasion," the White House said in a press release.

The United States has provided Ukraine with billions of Dollars worth of assistance, including weapons systems and military training, humanitarian supplies and direct economic assistance especially since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Visit United States February May Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance t ..

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - EU Commissione ..

53 seconds ago
 Imran harping on 'conspiracy letter' to cover up h ..

Imran harping on 'conspiracy letter' to cover up his govt's nil performance: Mar ..

56 seconds ago
 Preparations for 27th night of Ramazan, Grand Mos ..

Preparations for 27th night of Ramazan, Grand Mosque Makkah most sterilized pla ..

59 seconds ago
 98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chines ..

Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chinese embassy

45 minutes ago
 Teenager Rune knocks out top-seed Zverev in Munich ..

Teenager Rune knocks out top-seed Zverev in Munich

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.