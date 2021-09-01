Biden to Visit New Orleans on September 3 to Survey Storm Damage - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday to survey the damage caused by the category 4 Hurricane Ida and meet with local officials, the White House said on Wednesday.

"On Friday, September 3, the President will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida and meet with State and local leaders from impacted communities," the White House said in a press release.