Biden To Visit Oklahoma Next Week To Commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden to Visit Oklahoma Next Week to Commemorate Tulsa Race Massacre - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre of up to 300 African-Americans in one of the worst race massacres in US history, the White House said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, June 1, the president will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre," the White House said in a press release.

The Tulsa race massacre, also known as the Greenwood Massacre, the Black Wall Street Massacre and the Tulsa pogrom took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, when mobs of White residents, many of them armed by city officials, attacked African-American residents and businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa.

The pogrom, which included attacks from aircraft, destroyed more than 35 square blocks of the district that was at that time the wealthiest African-American communities in the United States. Officially, 36 people were killed, but a 2001 state commission acknowledged that the death toll may have been as high as 300 with a minimum figure of 39 confirmed dead.

