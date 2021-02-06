Biden to Visit Pentagon, US Medical Research Agency Next Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will visit the Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) next week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"On Wednesday, he will visit the Pentagon to meet with the Secretary of Defense, and on Thursday President Biden will visit the National Institutes of Health," Psaki said.

The president, she added, will engage with bipartisan groups on the rescue plan, vaccine distribution and national security. On Monday, Biden will virtually visit a vaccination center, the spokesperson said.