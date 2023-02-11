Biden to Visit Poland February 20-22 to Deliver Remarks Ahead of SMO Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from February 20 to February 22 to deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"February 20 to 22nd, President Biden will travel to Poland," Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and how the United States has rallied the international community to support the people of Ukraine, Jean-Pierre added.