Biden to Visit S. Korea, Japan May 20-24 for Talks on Trade, Security - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan the week of May 20 for bilateral discussions on trade and security matters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit the Republic of Korea and Japan from May 20-May 24 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and people," Psaki said on Wednesday.