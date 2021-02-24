UrduPoint.com
Biden To Visit Storm-battered Texas On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:26 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden plans to visit Texas on Friday after a fierce winter storm hammered the southern US state, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit the city of Houston and meet with local leaders there to discuss relief and recovery efforts, White House spokeswoman Jen Paski said.

Biden will also visit a Covid-19 vaccination center while in Texas, Psaki said.

Millions of Texans lost power and suffered water shortages after the state was gripped by a spell of unusually cold weather last week.

Biden issued a major-disaster declaration for much of the state on Saturday, providing badly needed financial and administrative aid.

Michael McCaul, a Republican congressman from Texas, said the financial impact of the winter storm could equal that of Hurricane Harvey, which caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in 2017.

