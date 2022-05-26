UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Texas In Wake Of Deadly School Shooting In Uvalde - First Lady

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Biden to Visit Texas in Wake of Deadly School Shooting in Uvalde - First Lady

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will visit Texas following the deadly shooting at an elementary school in the city of Uvalde, First Lady Jill Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked whether she and the president will go to Texas, she said "Of course.

"

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos is alleged to have perpetrated the shooting.

Ramos was shot by responding law enforcement officers during the incident, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Visit Salvador Media

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

33 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

33 minutes ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

33 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

34 minutes ago
 Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks W ..

Finland, Sweden to Continue NATO Accession Talks With Turkey - Finnish Foreign M ..

34 minutes ago
 People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed ..

People refuse to become part of PTI's march aimed at creating chaos: Maryam Nawa ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.