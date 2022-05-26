Biden to Visit Texas in Wake of Deadly School Shooting in Uvalde - First Lady

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will visit Texas following the deadly shooting at an elementary school in the city of Uvalde, First Lady Jill Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked whether she and the president will go to Texas, she said "Of course.

"

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos is alleged to have perpetrated the shooting.

Ramos was shot by responding law enforcement officers during the incident, according to media reports.