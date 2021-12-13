Biden to Visit Tornado-Hit Kentucky on Wednesday - White House

US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after a devastating tornado ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 killed and dozens more unaccounted for, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after a devastating tornado ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 killed and dozens more unaccounted for, the White House said.

"On Wednesday, December 15, the President will travel to Ft.

Campbell, Kentucky for a storm briefing, and to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky to survey storm damage following the devastating tornadoes and extreme weather," the White House said in a press release.

On Sunday, Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.

Two tornado-related deaths had also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.