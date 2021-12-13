UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Tornado-hit Kentucky On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:14 PM

Biden to visit tornado-hit Kentucky on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday, the White House said, after tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the US state and killed scores of people

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday, the White House said, after tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the US state and killed scores of people.

Biden will survey damage in the devastated towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, as emergency responders pick through the rubble of thousands of damaged or destroyed homes and buildings.

Related Topics

White House Visit Springs

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Ca ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzst ..

43 seconds ago
 Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

50 seconds ago
 EU Mulls Sanctions on Turkey Over Reopening of Cyp ..

EU Mulls Sanctions on Turkey Over Reopening of Cypriot Ghost Town - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Israel to Put UK, Denmark on COVID-19 Red List Sta ..

Israel to Put UK, Denmark on COVID-19 Red List Starting Friday - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Se ..

Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine

2 minutes ago
 Four go on trial in UK over toppling of slave trad ..

Four go on trial in UK over toppling of slave trader statue

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.