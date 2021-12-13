Biden to visit tornado-hit Kentucky on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday, the White House said, after tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the US state and killed scores of people

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday, the White House said, after tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the US state and killed scores of people.

Biden will survey damage in the devastated towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, as emergency responders pick through the rubble of thousands of damaged or destroyed homes and buildings.