Biden to Visit UK, Lithuania, Finland From July 9-13 - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will visit the United Kingdom, Lithuania and Finland from July 9 to 13 to attend NATO's top-level summit and other multilateral and bilateral events, the White House said on Sunday.

"President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13," the White House said in a statement.

In London, Biden is expected to have meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

In the Lithuanian capital, Biden will attend the 74th NATO summit from July 11-12. After that, Biden will visit Helsinki on July 13 to participate in the US-Nordic Leaders' Summit.