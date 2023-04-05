Biden to Visit United Kingdom, Ireland on April 11-14 - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14, the White House said on Wednesday.

First, Biden will travel to Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, from April 11-12 "to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities."

From April 12-14, the US president will travel to Ireland to discuss "close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges."