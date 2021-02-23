Biden to Visit Winter Storm-Hit Texas on Friday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The White House said President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday, an appearance that comes just as the state is recovering from a deadly winter storm that left millions without power and water.

"On Friday, February 26, the President and the First Lady will travel to Houston, Texas," the White House said in a press release Tuesday.