Biden to Warn Democratic Progress Under Assault, Must Be Defended Worldwide - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to tell the Munich Security Conference later on Friday that democracy is under assault in many places, including in Europe and the United States, and must be renewed and defended, the White House said.

"In too many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault... We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people. That is our galvanizing mission," according to Biden's remarks prepared for virtual delivery.

The White House also said Biden will urge to defend, strengthen and renew democracy by working together to achieve this goal.

"We have to prove that our model isn't a relic of our history. It's the single best way to realize the promise of our future. And if we work together with our democratic partners, with strength and confidence, I know that we will meet every challenge and outpace every challenger," according to Biden's remarks.

On Friday, Biden is schedule to have his biggest engagements with foreign allies since assuming office. Biden's address to the Munich Security Conference will be preceded by the G7 virtual gathering that is expected to focus on joint efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and economic challenges posed by China.