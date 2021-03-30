WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will follow closely the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case of the death of George Floyd, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"He certainly will be watching closely as Americans across the country will be watching," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The trial started in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier on Monday.

Psaki declined to say whether Biden plans to talk with the Floyd family but noted that he did so last spring.

Biden conveyed his condolences then and was impressed by the Floyd family's courage, Psaki said.

Biden supports the George Floyd legislation introduced in Congress and hopes to receive it on his desk to sign, Psaki added.