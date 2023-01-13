Biden to Welcome Dutch Prime Minister Rutte to White House on January 17 - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on January 17 to discuss a range of matters of mutual concern, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Next week President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands to the White House on Tuesday the 17th to further deepen the historic ties between our two nations," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the two leaders will discuss shared efforts to strengthen transatlantic security and economic prosperity, support for Ukraine, among other issues.