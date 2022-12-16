(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso to Washington, D.C. next week to discuss a range of global and regional issues, including economic and security cooperation, and regional migration, the White House said on Friday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador to the White House on December 19, 2022," the White House said in a press release. "During the meeting, the leaders plan to underscore the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and discuss regional economic integration initiatives, including the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, economic and security cooperation, and Ecuador's leadership on regional migration."