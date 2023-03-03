Biden to Welcome European Commission Chief Von Der Leyen to US on March 10 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 10, the White House said on Thursday.

"President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House on Friday, March 10, 2023," the White House said in a press release.

The two leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and democracy and to impose costs on Russia for its "aggression," the release said.

"They will also discuss US-EU coordination to combat the climate crisis through investing in clean technology based on secure supply chains," the release added.