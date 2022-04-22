UrduPoint.com

Biden To Welcome Greek Prime Minister For Visit On May 16 - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 12:45 AM

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on a visit next month, the White House announced in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on a visit next month, the White House announced in a statement on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece to the White House on May 16," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in the statement.

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House Visit Greece May

Recent Stories

Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

18 minutes ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

37 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

37 minutes ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

37 minutes ago
 Falcon-9 Booster Carries 53 Starlink Mini-Satellit ..

Falcon-9 Booster Carries 53 Starlink Mini-Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit - Spac ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.