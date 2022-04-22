Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on a visit next month, the White House announced in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on a visit next month, the White House announced in a statement on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece to the White House on May 16," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in the statement.

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."