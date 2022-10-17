Biden to Welcome Israeli President Herzog to White House on October 26 - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to the White House later this month as part of his visit to the country for meetings with top officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to the White House later this month as part of his visit to the country for meetings with top officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Herzog of Israel to the White House on October 26, a visit that underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Biden and Herzog will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, Jean-Pierre said.

Herzog will be in Washington October 25-26 for meetings with a range of interagency officials, Jean-Pierre added.