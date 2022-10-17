UrduPoint.com

Biden To Welcome Israeli President Herzog To White House On October 26 - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Biden to Welcome Israeli President Herzog to White House on October 26 - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to the White House later this month as part of his visit to the country for meetings with top officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog to the White House later this month as part of his visit to the country for meetings with top officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Herzog of Israel to the White House on October 26, a visit that underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Biden and Herzog will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, Jean-Pierre said.

Herzog will be in Washington October 25-26 for meetings with a range of interagency officials, Jean-Pierre added.

Related Topics

Israel Washington White House Visit United States October Top

Recent Stories

ECC approves Rs20.2 bln for SAP, flood-hit farmers ..

ECC approves Rs20.2 bln for SAP, flood-hit farmers

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly adopts resolution condemning US pr ..

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution condemning US president's statement

8 minutes ago
 Jurors in Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case of Lyin ..

Jurors in Russian Citizen Danchenko's Case of Lying to FBI Retire to Deliberate ..

8 minutes ago
 Death toll in Sudan's ethnic clashes rises to 13: ..

Death toll in Sudan's ethnic clashes rises to 13: UN

8 minutes ago
 Russian jet crashes into residential area in south ..

Russian jet crashes into residential area in southwest Russia

8 minutes ago
 Europeans Moving to Mediterranean to Avoid Harsh W ..

Europeans Moving to Mediterranean to Avoid Harsh Winter, Energy Blackouts

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.