Biden To Welcome Israeli Prime Minister To White House On August 26 - White House

Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

US President Joe Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington on August 26, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

"President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to the White House on August 26, 2021," Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said the two leaders will discuss Iran and other critical regional and global security issues.

"The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians," she said.

