Biden To Welcome Italian Prime Minister To White House On Tuesday - Psaki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 10:14 PM

US President Joe Biden will welcome the Italian prime minister to the White House on May 10, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome the Italian prime minister to the White House on May 10, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, the President will welcome Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy to the White House," Psaki told reporters during a press gaggle.

"They will reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and the United States. They will discuss their ongoing coordination with allies and partners on measures to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia."

