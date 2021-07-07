UrduPoint.com
Biden To Welcome Jordan's King Abdullah To Washington On July 19 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden to Welcome Jordan's King Abdullah to Washington on July 19 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House on July 19 to discuss mutual security concerns in the middle East, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"The President and the First Lady look forward to welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, Her Majesty Queen Rania and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on July 19, 2021," Psaki said in a press release.

Psaki added that Biden and King Abdullah will discuss security challenges in the Middle East and Jordan's role in ensuring stability in the region.

More Stories From World

