Biden to Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg for Talks on June 12 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden is slated to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on June 12 ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The President will welcome Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO, to the White House on Monday, June 12, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit," said Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.