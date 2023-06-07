UrduPoint.com

Biden To Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg For Talks On June 12 - White House

Published June 07, 2023

Biden to Welcome NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg for Talks on June 12 - White House

US President Joe Biden is slated to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on June 12 ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden is slated to host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for talks on June 12 ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"The President will welcome Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO, to the White House on Monday, June 12, to discuss the upcoming NATO Summit," said Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

