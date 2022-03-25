US President Joe Biden will welcome Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Washington on March 29 for discussions on an array of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will welcome Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Washington on March 29 for discussions on an array of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"On Tuesday March 29th, President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House," Psaki said in a statement.

Biden and Lee will reaffirm the importance of the US-Singapore strategic partnership, review efforts to ensure a free Indo-Pacific region, discuss Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, and address the crisis in Myanmar among other issues, the statement added.