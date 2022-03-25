UrduPoint.com

Biden To Welcome Singapore's Prime Minister To Washington On March 29 - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Biden to Welcome Singapore's Prime Minister to Washington on March 29 - White House

US President Joe Biden will welcome Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Washington on March 29 for discussions on an array of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

"On Tuesday March 29th, President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore to the White House," Psaki said in a statement.

Biden and Lee will reaffirm the importance of the US-Singapore strategic partnership, review efforts to ensure a free Indo-Pacific region, discuss Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, and address the crisis in Myanmar among other issues, the statement added.

>