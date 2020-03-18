Biden to Win Florida, Illinois Democratic Presidential Primaries - Networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Florida Democratic primaries by a wide margin and is on track to win Illinois, major tv networks forecast.

According to CNN, Biden gets 61.1 percent at 80 percent of Florida precincts with Sanders gaining 22.7 percent of the vote. In Illinois Biden wins 58 percent to Sanders' 34.4 percent with 3 percent of precincts reporting, NBC news said.

There is no data on Arizona, the third state holding primaries on Tuesday, yet.

A total of 441 delegates are up for grabs in the three states: 219 in Florida, 155 in Illinois, and 67 in Arizona. To win the party nomination on the first ballot and advance to a run-off against the Republican incumbent Donald Trump 1,190 delegates are needed. Before today's vote Biden has 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 Primary contests, according to AP official delegate count.