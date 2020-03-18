UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Win Florida, Illinois Democratic Presidential Primaries - Networks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Biden to Win Florida, Illinois Democratic Presidential Primaries - Networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Florida Democratic primaries by a wide margin and is on track to win Illinois, major tv networks forecast.

According to CNN, Biden gets 61.1 percent at 80 percent of Florida precincts with Sanders gaining 22.7 percent of the vote. In Illinois Biden wins 58 percent to Sanders' 34.4 percent with 3 percent of precincts reporting, NBC news said.

There is no data on Arizona, the third state holding primaries on Tuesday, yet.

A total of 441 delegates are up for grabs in the three states: 219 in Florida, 155 in Illinois, and 67 in Arizona. To win the party nomination on the first ballot and advance to a run-off against the Republican incumbent Donald Trump 1,190 delegates are needed. Before today's vote Biden has 898 delegates to Sanders' 745 after more than 25 Primary contests, according to AP official delegate count.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Florida TV

Recent Stories

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

5 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

6 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

6 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.