Biden To Withdraw All US Troops From Afghanistan By September 11

Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

President Joe Biden will remove all US troops from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, ending America's longest war around five months later than planned, a US official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will remove all US troops from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, ending America's longest war around five months later than planned, a US official said.

Biden has "reached the conclusion that the United States will complete its drawdown -- will remove its forces from Afghanistan -- before September 11," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

