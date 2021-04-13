Biden To Withdraw All US Troops From Afghanistan By September 11
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:10 PM
President Joe Biden will remove all US troops from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, ending America's longest war around five months later than planned, a US official said
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will remove all US troops from Afghanistan before this year's 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, ending America's longest war around five months later than planned, a US official said.
Biden has "reached the conclusion that the United States will complete its drawdown -- will remove its forces from Afghanistan -- before September 11," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.