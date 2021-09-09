Biden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Biden administration plans to withdraw its nominee to head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) David Chipman because of strong opposition against him from both parties in the Congress, the Washington Post said on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The report did not provide additional details on the possible decision but noted that the White House declined to comment.

US President Joe Biden nominated Chipman, famous as a long-time gun control advocate, to lead the ATF in April as a part of his larger program to combat gun violence. Commenting then on his pick, Biden called gun violence in the US an epidemic.

Chipman does not have enough votes in Congress to be confirmed given staunch opposition from largely pro-gun Republicans, CNN said in a separate report quoting a senior administration official.

Debates about gun control were reignited at the beginning of the year amid a surge in mass shootings across the country. Biden has been promising harsh action to curb gun violence in the country since his inauguration. Gun sales, which jumped sharply during the early 2020 pandemic, meanwhile continue to increase. Some 39% of US households are in possession of guns now, an increase from 32% in 2016.