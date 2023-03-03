UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change In Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in Russia - Reports

President Joe Biden while in Poland told the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of Eastern European countries that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, Politico reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) President Joe Biden while in Poland told the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of Eastern European countries that the United States is not seeking a regime change in Russia, Politico reported on Friday, citing unnamed officials.

Biden met with the Bucharest Nine, comprising Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, on February 22.

At a closed-door private discussion in Poland, just after his surprise visit to Kiev to mark the first anniversary of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Biden told the leaders he has no intention of seeking a regime change in Russia, the report said.

In a keynote address in Warsaw in March 2022, Biden stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House has since backed away from the claim, noting that "the President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," but "he was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Visit Warsaw Bucharest Vladimir Putin Kiev Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania United States Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary February March From

Recent Stories

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhab ..

Toyota driver Yazeed Al Rahji takes T1 of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

14 minutes ago
 E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help ..

E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainabi ..

14 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh receives Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses sorrow on death of ..

28 minutes ago
 52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

52,481 cases pending in Supreme Court of Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants ..

Kerry Says Will Go to Brazil in Next Months, Wants to Go to Amazon

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.