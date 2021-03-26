UrduPoint.com
Biden Told EU Leaders Of His Concerns About Turkey's Ties With Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Told EU Leaders of His Concerns About Turkey's Ties With Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) President Joe Biden discussed during a virtual summit with his European Union member states' counterparts the United States' concerns about Turkey's close ties with Russia, Bloomberg reported citing several EU officials familiar with the matter.

The report said on Thursday that Biden is concerned that Turkey's democracy is backsliding while strengthening bilateral relations with Russia.

The EU leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey, but vowed to strengthen economic ties with Ankara if it de-escalates tensions in the dispute over gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, European Council President  Charles Michel said the EU leaders briefly discussed relations with Russia during Thursday's video conference.

