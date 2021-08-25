Biden Told G7 Leaders Each Day in Afghanistan Boosts Risk to Troops - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has made clear to G7 leaders in today's meeting that each day of operations in Afghanistan boost the risk to the US troops, with the increasing threats from the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia), the White House said on Tuesday

"He [Biden] .

.. made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport," a White House statement read.