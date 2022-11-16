Biden Told NATO, G7 That Incident in Poland Happened Due to Ukraine Air Defense - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden informed NATO and G7 partners that the incidents in Poland was the result of the work of the Ukrainian air defense system, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a NATO source.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said later that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information whose missiles fell on the territory of the country.