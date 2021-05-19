Biden Told Netanyahu He Expects 'Significant De-Escalation' With Palestine - White House

US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expects significant de-escalation in the ongoing violent conflict with Palestine, the White House said on Wednesday

"President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States. The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," the White House said in a statement.