UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Told Putin That Consequences Of Navalny's Death Would Be 'Devastating' For Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden Told Putin that Consequences of Navalny's Death Would Be 'Devastating' for Russia

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the consequences of opposition leader Alexey Navalny's death would be devastating for the country, Biden stated during a press conference following the two leaders' meeting.

"I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences [of Navalny's death] would be devastating for Russia," Biden said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

58 minutes ago

Belarus, Poland Provided Some Preliminary Details ..

2 minutes ago

Omar criticizes opposition for disturbing peace of ..

2 minutes ago

Putin says 'may be compromises' with US on prisone ..

2 minutes ago

All care home staff in England to require Covid ja ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Gill condemns PML-N lawmaker's remarks on Punja ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.