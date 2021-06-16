(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the consequences of opposition leader Alexey Navalny's death would be devastating for the country, Biden stated during a press conference following the two leaders' meeting.

"I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences [of Navalny's death] would be devastating for Russia," Biden said.