Biden Told Putin US Has 'Significant' Cyber Capability, Will Respond to Any Attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva that Washington has significant cyber capabilities to respond to any attack in cyber space.

"I pointed out to him [Putin], we have significant cyber capability. And he knows [it].

He does not know exactly what it is but it is significant. In fact, if they [Russia] violate these basic norms [of cybersecurity], we will respond... in a cyber way," Biden told reporters.

Biden said he did not talk with Putin about a military response possibility to ransomware attacks but did tell him the credibility of the Russian leader shrinks when Moscow allegedly meddles in other countries' affairs.