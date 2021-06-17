UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Told Putin US Has 'Significant' Cyber Capability, Will Respond To Any Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Told Putin US Has 'Significant' Cyber Capability, Will Respond to Any Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva that Washington has significant cyber capabilities to respond to any attack in cyber space.

"I pointed out to him [Putin], we have significant cyber capability. And he knows [it].

He does not know exactly what it is but it is significant. In fact, if they [Russia] violate these basic norms [of cybersecurity], we will respond... in a cyber way," Biden told reporters.

Biden said he did not talk with Putin about a military response possibility to ransomware attacks but did tell him the credibility of the Russian leader shrinks when Moscow allegedly meddles in other countries' affairs.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

US, Argentina Senior Officials Discuss Buenos Aire ..

3 minutes ago

ICAO Council to Receive Interim Report on Ryanair ..

3 minutes ago

US, Russia agree to return ambassadors: Putin

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Navalny's FBK Continues Operation Despi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.