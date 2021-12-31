UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Putin US, Russia Bear Special Responsibility For Global Stability - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 08:20 AM

Biden Told Putin US, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Stability - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States and Russia are bearing special responsibility for ensuring stability in  Europe and the whole world, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation between the two leaders lasted for about 50 minutes.

The leaders focused on the launch of the security guarantees talks.

"In this context, Joe Biden pointed out the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring stability in Europe and the whole world," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the security guarantees talks will be held in three formats: between Russia and the US in Geneva, between Russia and NATO in Brussels as well as via the OSCE in Vienna.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Europe Vienna Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

13 minutes ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

7 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

7 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

7 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

7 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.