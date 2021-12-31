Biden Told Putin US, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Global Stability - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States and Russia are bearing special responsibility for ensuring stability in Europe and the whole world, the Kremlin said.

The phone conversation between the two leaders lasted for about 50 minutes.

The leaders focused on the launch of the security guarantees talks.

"In this context, Joe Biden pointed out the special responsibility of Russia and the United States for ensuring stability in Europe and the whole world," the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the security guarantees talks will be held in three formats: between Russia and the US in Geneva, between Russia and NATO in Brussels as well as via the OSCE in Vienna.