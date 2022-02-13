UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Putin US, Russia Must Prevent Worst Case Scenario In Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden Told Putin US, Russia Must Prevent Worst Case Scenario in Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Saturday that the United States and Russia, albeit remaining competitors, must do everything possible to prevent the worst case scenario in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"He (Biden) said that our two great powers continue to be competitors but must do everything to preserve world stability and security. He also stressed that every possible thing has to be done to avoid the worst case scenario in the context of the current situation around Ukraine," Ushakov told journalists.

