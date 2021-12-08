UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Putin US To Give More Defense Aid To Kiev If Russia Invades Ukraine - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States would provide additional defense aid to Kiev should Russia invade Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday,

"(President Biden) told Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the US and allies would respond with strong economic measures," Sullivan said.

He added that Washington will be looking to provide assistance to partners on the eastern front in the event of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

