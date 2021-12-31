UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Putin US Will Not Deploy Offensive Strike Weapons To Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has made it clear in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States would not deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Biden has clearly said that the United States is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine," Ushakov said.

