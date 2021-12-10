UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Zelenskyy That Decision On NATO Accession Depends On Ukrainian People - Yermak

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The head of Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that US President Joe Biden, during negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, told the latter that the accession of Kiev to NATO depended on the Ukrainian people.

"In recent days there have been talks about some alleged conditions regarding NATO, regarding membership in the alliance, regarding Ukraine's course toward NATO membership. President Biden said very clearly that the decision to join NATO is only the decision of the Ukrainian people. It is a sovereign independent state," Yermak told the 1+1 broadcaster.

