UrduPoint.com

Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends To Provide $500Mln In Additional Assistance - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends to Provide $500Mln in Additional Assistance - White House

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in assistance, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in assistance, the White House said.

"President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid," the White House said in a press release.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States Government Million

Recent Stories

1188 police recruits pass out

1188 police recruits pass out

3 minutes ago
 4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastr ..

Putin Bans Use of Foreign Software at Key Infrastructure Facilities Starting 202 ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Boost Ukraine' ..

Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Boost Ukraine's Military Capability - White ..

3 minutes ago
 CAF Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Gh ..

CAF Doctor Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Nigeria-Ghana Game - NFF

3 minutes ago
 17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

17 assistant superintendents of BISE promoted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.