Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends to Provide $500Mln in Additional Assistance - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in assistance, the White House said.

"President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid," the White House said in a press release.