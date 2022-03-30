- Home
Biden Told Zelenskyy US Intends To Provide $500Mln In Additional Assistance - White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his administration intends to provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in assistance, the White House said.
"President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid," the White House said in a press release.