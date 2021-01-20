(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future, but admitted that there are no prospects for immediate progress.

"The President-elect believes and I share this conviction that the best way and maybe the only way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish democratic state and to give the Palestinians the state to which they are entitled is to through the so-called two-state solution, obviously a solution that is very challenged at this moment," Blinken said during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I think realistically it is hard to see near-term prospects for moving forward on that."