Biden Top Diplomat Pick Blinken Calls 2-State Solution Best Way To Ensure Israel's Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel's future, but admitted that there are no prospects for immediate progress.

"The President-elect believes and I share this conviction that the best way and maybe the only way to ensure Israel's future as a Jewish democratic state and to give the Palestinians the state to which they are entitled is to through the so-called two-state solution, obviously a solution that is very challenged at this moment," Blinken said during a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I think realistically it is hard to see near-term prospects for moving forward on that."

