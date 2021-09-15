Biden, Top Execs to Discuss COVID Vaccination Requirements for Companies - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a meeting on Wednesday with the top executives of a number of companies, including Walt Disney, microsoft and Walgreens Boots Alliance, to discuss COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a White House official.

The meeting comes after the White House unveiled last week Biden's new plan to combat the pandemic that includes mandating vaccines for Federal government employees and contractors, as well as calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers and to expand testing accessibility.

"In order for us to get back to any kind of a normal business and life experience, people have to get vaccinated," Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle said, who is attending the meeting, calling Biden's plan "quite a good thing for leveling the playing field."

The WSJ also reported that some companies, including United Airlines and Tyson Foods, are already requiring all staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, while others intend to take further measures after the US administration releases the relevant rule.