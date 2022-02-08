Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying Allegations

The top science adviser for US President Joe Biden, Eric Lander, has resigned following reports of bullying and demeaning employees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The top science adviser for US President Joe Biden, Eric Lander, has resigned following reports of bullying and demeaning employees.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that an investigation found credible evidence of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff.

"It has been a great honor to serve as your Science Advisor and to work with the extraordinarily talented career and non-career colleagues at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. I am writing to submit my resignation, to be effective no later than February 18 in order to permit an orderly transfer," Lander wrote in a letter to the president, which was distributed to US media on Monday evening.

Prior to the announcement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that Lander will be monitored for compliance. She added that Biden has been crystal clear about his high expectations of how he and his staff should be creating a respectful work environment.

Lander is known in the scientific community for his contributions to the mapping of the human genome. He and other health experts are scheduled to testify in front of the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Tuesday about advanced biomedical research projects.

On Friday in an email to Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) staff, Lander acknowledged that he spoke to colleagues in a disrespectful or demeaning way and apologized for his conduct, Politico reported. An OSTP spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was conducted and found credible evidence of workplace behavior policy violations and corrective action has been taken, the report said.

White House staffer Rachel Wallace registered a complaint against Lander and other OSTP leadership in September after he called women Names, embarrassed and laughed at them, as well as shunned them, the report added.