Biden Top Science Adviser to Be Monitored After Bullying Allegations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The top science adviser of US President Joe Biden, Eric Lander, will be monitored for compliance, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, commenting on the reports claiming that Lander bullied and demeaned employees.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that the investigation found credible evidence of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff, the report quoted White House Deputy Director of Personnel Management and Administration Christian Peele as saying.

"Following the conclusion of the thorough investigation into these actions, senior White House officials conveyed directly to Dr. Lander that his behavior was inappropriate, and the corrective actions that were needed, which the White House will monitor for compliance moving forward," Psaki said.

She added that Biden has been crystal clear with all of us about his high expectations of how he and his staff should be creating a respectful work environment."

According to Psaki, Lander will be "monitored for compliance" and is expected to comply to prevent this behavior ever happening again.

Lander is known in the scientific community for his contributions to the mapping of the human genome. He and other health experts are scheduled to testify in front of the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Tuesday about advanced biomedical research projects.

On Friday, Lander sent an email to OSTP staff acknowledging that he spoke to colleagues in a disrespectful or demeaning way and apologizing for his conduct, the report said. An OSTP spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was conducted and found credible evidence of workplace behavior policy violations and corrective action has been taken, the report said.

White House staffer Rachel Wallace registered a complaint against Lander and other OSTP leadership in September after he called women Names, embarrassed and laughed at them as well as shunned them, the report added.

The White House is requiring Lander hold more collaborative meetings with subordinates and mandating all-staff workplace policy training, according to the report.