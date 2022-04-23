Biden Top Security Aide Meets Ukraine Prime Minister to Discuss Anti-Russia Sanctions - WH

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss anti-Russia sanctions and the new security package President Joe Biden approved for Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine this afternoon," Watson said in a press release on Friday. "The two discussed the security, economic, and humanitarian assistance the United States is providing, including the new support announced by President Biden yesterday, and ongoing efforts with international partners to impose further costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression."

The United States continues to be the main supplier of military aid to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States is providing Ukraine with another $800 million security aid package.

The Defense Department said the new US security aid package would include 72 Howitzers, 144,000 of artillery rounds, more than 121 Phoenix tactical drones as well as parts and other equipment.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.