Biden Touts Takedown Of Unidentified Flying Object Over Alaska As 'Success' - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Biden Touts Takedown of Unidentified Flying Object Over Alaska as 'Success' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden touted the takedown of an unidentified flying object over the northern coast of Alaska as a "success," the White House said in a pool report.

"It was a success," Biden said on Friday in response to a question about the incident on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced that the United States shot down an unidentified object flying at approximately 40,000 feet near Alaska's northern coast along the Arctic Ocean. Biden ordered US military aircraft to take down the object due to a potential hazard to civilian airplanes.

The object, which was observed by US military aircraft prior to its destruction, was likely unmanned, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said. The object was approximately the size of a small car, Ryder added.

There is no indication from which nation, institution or individual the object may have originated, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

The incident comes after the United States shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon earlier this month.

Kirby said there have been no communications so far with China about the object shot down over Alaska.

