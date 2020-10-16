UrduPoint.com
Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump's on Thursday Night - Nielsen Ratings

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's town hall meeting broadcast on ABC had two million more viewers than President Donald Trump's town hall broadcast on NBC, The Wrap media outlet reported on Friday citing early numbers from the Nielsen marketing research firm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's town hall meeting broadcast on ABC had two million more viewers than President Donald Trump's town hall broadcast on NBC, The Wrap media outlet reported on Friday citing early numbers from the Nielsen marketing research firm.

On Thursday night, Biden's town hall meeting with voters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was aired by ABC concurrently with a similar event held by Republican incumbent Donald Trump in Miami, Florida, and broadcast live by NBC.

The report said Biden's town hall attracted 12.

7 million viewers on ABC while Trump drew 10.4 million viewers on his NBC town hall event.

However, the early numbers do not include viewers that may have tuned into Trump's town hall event on MSNBC.

The town hall meetings replaced the second of the three presidential debates that was canceled after Trump contracted the novel coronavirus but refused to debate Biden virtually. Trump said his medical team informed him after administering a treatment that he is now immune to the novel coronavirus.

